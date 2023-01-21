 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 21 January 2023

Patch 0.03.010 is live! Jefferson St. is complete.

Share · View all patches · Build 10371524 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corrected typos.
  • Added new ghost to Jefferson St.
  • Adjusted intro dialogue at the beginning of game.
  • Added interactable.

Changed files in this update

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Content Depot 1872861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link