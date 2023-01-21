- Corrected typos.
- Added new ghost to Jefferson St.
- Adjusted intro dialogue at the beginning of game.
- Added interactable.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 21 January 2023
Patch 0.03.010 is live! Jefferson St. is complete.
