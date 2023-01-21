 Skip to content

Metal Heads update for 21 January 2023

HOT FIX: Board Game camera fix.

Build 10371466 · Last edited by Wendy

HOT FIX:

Just a real quick one.

The camera no longer turns 90 degrees in the board game map.

OTHER NEWS:
Real quickly, I have been bed ridden for the last 7.5 days due to a spinal injury (possibly herniated disc), so sitting at my PC for more than a minute is insanely painful, only laying down gives relief..
So not a lot of game development happening currently.

In saying that, I have set up my laptop on the TV in my room where I can continue to do some game development, studying new things in Unreal Engine 4 and other software so that once I'm able to sit down at my main PC, I can apply the new found knowledge to Metal Heads.

Hopefully I heal up quickly, but so far, not so fun. :(

Anyway, ROCK ON!

