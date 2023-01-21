In this patch, the post battle transition into the overworld has been overhauled to be much smoother and not just a fade to black then fade back in!
Also, I added SFX to menus because I forgot to do that and never realized it until now!
Also I fixed a few bugs probably! I don't honestly remember!!
Oh wait yes I did, there was some weird stuff with the map shops and stuff!
Oh and also I added the ability to check maps of a separate chapter when not in that chapter!
I think that's it probably, IDK.
New Post Battle Transition, Menu SFX, and Bug Fixes!
