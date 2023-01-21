Update 106 - Bugfix Patch 2 is now Live!

Howdy folks!
Have yet another bugfix and Quality of Life focused update for y'all this week. The main aspect's of this patch build are the larger issues that we needed a little more time to deal with that didn't quite fit into last week's patch. Some thing related to ammo animation and ejection, a new ammo type, some bolt action tweaks. Check the devlog out if you'd like more info.
This SHOULD be the last of the Update 106 builds. We're moving onto 107 next, and with it some Gameplanner goodness. New props and toys for setting up challenge courses, and hopefully the first bit of event system tools, so you can get objects communicating with each other! Hope you're as excited as we are (to see the absolute nightmares some of you come up with).
Anywho, hope y'all have a wonderful weekend and we'll cya soon!
-Anton
Full Changelog - Update 106 - Patchbuild 2
Additions:
- Added New Ammunition Type: 6.5x25mm CBJ (in APDS, HET, Frangible and HP)
- Added New Attachment: CBJ Suppressor
- Added Rail Riser Medium Height to Item Spawner (whoops)
- Added Mini-14 20rnd Magazine to item spawner
Changes:
- CBJ-MS is now chambered in 6.5 CBJ
- Manual of Arms on the EM-2 has been corrected in terms of bolt locking and releasing behavior. Sound set re-engineered. Manual bolt release (tapping the mag eject button behind the magazine well) added.
- Muscle Meat Powerup now massively reduces recoil and muzzle rise firing guns when active.
- Flare Round from Carl Gustaf, while burning, should be lock-on-able from the Stinger Missile Launcher
- Toz81 now has a functional integrated Bayonet
- HPoint380 now has functional integrated laser
- CMJ-MS and Owen Gun Virtual Stock positions adjusted to be more comfortable
- Air gun can now be flicked shut with the wrist
Fixes:
- Changed Chamber Round Ejection API. Guns that must visually use different explicit ejection position than the chamber’s actual position now do so. Method is now overridden in FVRFirearmChamber (for any modder folks that need such things)
- Fixed Missing Meat Fortress items from Modern Item Spawner
- Stevens 124c no longer errantly spawns with a Picatinny sight in Take & Hold
- M17s no longer errantly spawns with a Picatinny sight in Take & Hold
- Fixed M76 from errantly spawning with AKM attachments in T&H
- .38 Special Damage Multiplication by barrel length curve fixed (whoops! It wasn’t supposed to be THAT terrible)
- En-bloc clips can now longer be errantly retention reloaded. (no tearing one out of a closed Garand lol)
- Fixed broken post effect references and color correction in Main Menu scene
- Carl Gustaf main latch now rotates the correct amount
