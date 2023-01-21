Update 106 - Bugfix Patch 2 is now Live!

Howdy folks!

Have yet another bugfix and Quality of Life focused update for y'all this week. The main aspect's of this patch build are the larger issues that we needed a little more time to deal with that didn't quite fit into last week's patch. Some thing related to ammo animation and ejection, a new ammo type, some bolt action tweaks. Check the devlog out if you'd like more info.

This SHOULD be the last of the Update 106 builds. We're moving onto 107 next, and with it some Gameplanner goodness. New props and toys for setting up challenge courses, and hopefully the first bit of event system tools, so you can get objects communicating with each other! Hope you're as excited as we are (to see the absolute nightmares some of you come up with).

Anywho, hope y'all have a wonderful weekend and we'll cya soon!

-Anton

Additions:

Added New Ammunition Type: 6.5x25mm CBJ (in APDS, HET, Frangible and HP)

Added New Attachment: CBJ Suppressor

Added Rail Riser Medium Height to Item Spawner (whoops)

Added Mini-14 20rnd Magazine to item spawner

Changes:

CBJ-MS is now chambered in 6.5 CBJ

Manual of Arms on the EM-2 has been corrected in terms of bolt locking and releasing behavior. Sound set re-engineered. Manual bolt release (tapping the mag eject button behind the magazine well) added.

Muscle Meat Powerup now massively reduces recoil and muzzle rise firing guns when active.

Flare Round from Carl Gustaf, while burning, should be lock-on-able from the Stinger Missile Launcher

Toz81 now has a functional integrated Bayonet

HPoint380 now has functional integrated laser

CMJ-MS and Owen Gun Virtual Stock positions adjusted to be more comfortable

Air gun can now be flicked shut with the wrist

Fixes: