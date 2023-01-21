Update 0.8.4519a

Changelog
Fixed bug #967: Exploit failing with insufficient amount of computers connected to the gateway even if the requirements are met when hubs are involved
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed bug #967: Exploit failing with insufficient amount of computers connected to the gateway even if the requirements are met when hubs are involved
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update