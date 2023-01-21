-Redesigned all the levels in the main game to not utilize procedural generation for a more streamlined playthrough.
-In the main game players can now drop out and join at will throughout the level
-Suit colors are no longer randomized
-There are now hidden areas where you can change your suit color
-Implemented new secret level
-Completely redesigned the parking garage level in the main game.
-Minimized load times in the main game between levels
-Fixed major AI bugs
-Smiler no longer kills random people who aren't near smiler
-Skin Eater Ai completely revamped
Backrooms Mainframe update for 21 January 2023
Level revamp
