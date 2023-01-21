Level revamp

-Redesigned all the levels in the main game to not utilize procedural generation for a more streamlined playthrough.

-In the main game players can now drop out and join at will throughout the level

-Suit colors are no longer randomized

-There are now hidden areas where you can change your suit color

-Implemented new secret level

-Completely redesigned the parking garage level in the main game.

-Minimized load times in the main game between levels

-Fixed major AI bugs

-Smiler no longer kills random people who aren't near smiler

-Skin Eater Ai completely revamped