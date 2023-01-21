Experimental RC4 Released!

RC4 Release Notes

Changed Perk duration choice not to show up if perk bar is full

Fixed windowed screen settings reverting in lobby

Fixed game continuing if upgrade panel is triggered while in choice selection panel

Improved German translation (Thank you fanatic!)

So, I believe this is the final RC - there may be a minor patch if something needs to be fixed - before the migration (by this I mean pushing the experimental build up as the main build).

At the end of the month, the migration will happen and Alpha4 will be the main build - along with Season 2 leaderboards.

Enjoy!