Experimental RC4 Released!

RC4 Release Notes
- Changed Perk duration choice not to show up if perk bar is full
- Fixed windowed screen settings reverting in lobby
- Fixed game continuing if upgrade panel is triggered while in choice selection panel
- Improved German translation (Thank you fanatic!)
So, I believe this is the final RC - there may be a minor patch if something needs to be fixed - before the migration (by this I mean pushing the experimental build up as the main build).
At the end of the month, the migration will happen and Alpha4 will be the main build - along with Season 2 leaderboards.
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update