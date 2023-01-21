 Skip to content

Project Lazarus update for 21 January 2023

Experimental RC4 Released!

RC4 Release Notes

  • Changed Perk duration choice not to show up if perk bar is full
  • Fixed windowed screen settings reverting in lobby
  • Fixed game continuing if upgrade panel is triggered while in choice selection panel
  • Improved German translation (Thank you fanatic!)

So, I believe this is the final RC - there may be a minor patch if something needs to be fixed - before the migration (by this I mean pushing the experimental build up as the main build).

At the end of the month, the migration will happen and Alpha4 will be the main build - along with Season 2 leaderboards.

Enjoy!

