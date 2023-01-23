 Skip to content

The Chaser's Voyage update for 23 January 2023

Patch Notes: Version 0.3.1 - 01/23/2023

Build 10371250

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Cutscenes:

  • Day 100 Cutscene:

    • Changed Lady Styx's sprites so that she is hidden in shadow.

• UI:

  • Ship System UI:

    • While using a Gamepad, the System Buttons now animate being pressed when the Player changes the Chaser's corresponding system power.
    • While using a Gamepad, the Space Jump Drive button will now highlight and animate being pressed when the Player activates the Space Jump Drive.

• Bug Fixes:

  • The foreground layer of the Dessert Background in the Intro cutscene will no longer disappear after the first time the cutscene is viewed in a session.
  • Rezised the Cutscene Dialogue Box very slightly to remove some empty space at the side of the screen.
  • Fixed some transparency issues with Lady Styx's sprites.
  • The crashing ship in the New Voyage Cutscene now properly pauses when the cutscene is paused.

Changed files in this update

