Patch Notes: Version 0.3.1 - 01/23/2023

• Cutscenes:
-
Day 100 Cutscene:
- Changed Lady Styx's sprites so that she is hidden in shadow.
• UI:
-
Ship System UI:
- While using a Gamepad, the System Buttons now animate being pressed when the Player changes the Chaser's corresponding system power.
- While using a Gamepad, the Space Jump Drive button will now highlight and animate being pressed when the Player activates the Space Jump Drive.
• Bug Fixes:
- The foreground layer of the Dessert Background in the Intro cutscene will no longer disappear after the first time the cutscene is viewed in a session.
- Rezised the Cutscene Dialogue Box very slightly to remove some empty space at the side of the screen.
- Fixed some transparency issues with Lady Styx's sprites.
- The crashing ship in the New Voyage Cutscene now properly pauses when the cutscene is paused.
