Forrader Hero Full Release (v.1.0): Leaving Early Access Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10371198 · Last edited 23 January 2023 – 18:06:31 UTC by Wendy

Forrader Hero is leaving Early Access and is now available as the full release.

What has been added during EA:

Three new heroes (Necromancer, Alchemist, Ranger)

New location (Crypt of Idolaters)

Casual Mode (allows saving of the progress for the current run)

Final Judgement (a mode that puts to test your game knowledge)

And many other improvements and bugfixes

Also, this update will bring next to the game:

Added Ukrainian, Russian, Polish, Spanish, Portuguese-Brasil, German and French* text localization

Added (*)experimental Localization support for some languages

Added a simple tutorial for new coming players

Rogue buffed: “Cloak” skill now increases the damage for the active skills (that deal damage) when used; “Backstab” skill damage now scales with current attack points (but still has a minimum damage value which is equal to the pre-buff state)

Plans for the post-release:

It’s hard to say if the plans gonna be accomplished; but the main goals are to deliver at least a new hero, any game improvements if needed, and new game modes that expand the main roguelike mode (i.e., Endless Mode)

Stay tuned for the news.

Follow me on social media and/or make suggestions in the Steam Community forums threads if you have any.

Thanks, everyone! Stay safe and play indie games!