Almighty Update 0.1.167 is Live!

Happy 2023, Alphas!

We’ve been working hard to update Almighty, and have spent a tremendous amount of time tackling several areas of the game to help improve the overall performance aspects. We will continue to look for ways we can upgrade the community's experience and monitor anything that could potentially be problematic.

We're excited to share this update should increase things dramatically for most players!

As always, we appreciate you and thank you for all your feedback, support, ideas, and patience you have given us as we continue to improve the overall game and player experience. Your comments and notes help direct our focus to the items most important to your player experience!

Here’s a list of what’s included in this update: