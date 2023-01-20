 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bull3000VRTS update for 20 January 2023

Patch 1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10371173 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MBT Damage rework (explained below) and IFV Health x10 to resist small arms fire better.
Matador (Medium Tank) needs 3 (+1) shoots to kill Bull3000 (Heavy Tank)!
Picador (Light Tank) needs 4 (-1) shoots to kill Matador!
Bull3000 (Heavy Tank) Missile is 1 (was 2-3 hits untill kill) shooting MBT but with high reload time (3s) !

Changed files in this update

Depot 1730171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link