MBT Damage rework (explained below) and IFV Health x10 to resist small arms fire better.
Matador (Medium Tank) needs 3 (+1) shoots to kill Bull3000 (Heavy Tank)!
Picador (Light Tank) needs 4 (-1) shoots to kill Matador!
Bull3000 (Heavy Tank) Missile is 1 (was 2-3 hits untill kill) shooting MBT but with high reload time (3s) !
Bull3000VRTS update for 20 January 2023
Patch 1.1.2
