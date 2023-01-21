Fix bug where gems did not disappear when one player enter the rage mode.
Fix various bugs with virtual keyboard
Fix bug where sometimes selection attack countdown did not disappear
Rage mode bar was removed
Player jumps now higher on Wall jump climb
Catching Spirits Playtest update for 21 January 2023
Update Notes for Jan 21
