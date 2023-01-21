Task Force 0.4.0.1544

This update adds all new character skins. These characters are still a work-in-progress and will be updated with more variations and colors. For now players will look mostly the same until more updates are released. The update also makes some adjustments to the height of player collision capsules, which is important for workshop mappers to know.

We understand it has been a long time since our last update. After player counts started to get low we made the decision to disable sales temporary. This allowed us to take some time to invest in the future of Task Force by finally getting a playable beta working. More details about this beta are available in the official Task Force Discord.

However for now we are going to keep updating our fully playable alpha so players can enjoy some of our recent developments before we are ready to test the upcoming beta.