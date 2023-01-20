 Skip to content

Anna VS the A.I.maze update for 20 January 2023

Changed Dash to work a little differently

Share · View all patches · Build 10371121 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It used to be you had to be moving in the direction you wanted to dash for dash to activate, now it activates regardless of player movement in the direction the player if facing. Also hopefully fixed some performance issues, will see after testing on more devices.

