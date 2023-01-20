It used to be you had to be moving in the direction you wanted to dash for dash to activate, now it activates regardless of player movement in the direction the player if facing. Also hopefully fixed some performance issues, will see after testing on more devices.
Anna VS the A.I.maze update for 20 January 2023
Changed Dash to work a little differently
Patchnotes via Steam Community
