Build 10371073 · Last edited 21 January 2023

Latest update for Funeral brings a variety of new bug fixes and improvements to the game.

Major Update Version 1.2.01

✅Player receives a flashlight!

✅Optimisation.

✅New jumpscare mechanics (shows when the player is in focus).

✅Mirror bug fix.

✅Hidden items have better visibility.

✅Crouch/jump bugfix.

✅More work for the crowbar!

✅Default sound level increased.

✅Mouse smoothing is enabled by default.

✅No gaps between rocks in Lava Chapter.

✅Other small fixes.