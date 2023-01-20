Version 2.7.1: STORY, Visuals, and Gameplay

Share · View all patches · Build 10371052 · Last edited 20 January 2023 – 23:19:31 UTC by Wendy

KWD now has a complete text-based story. The story begins when you first start the game and progresses as you beat each of the difficulty levels. Follow the crew as they venture into the mysterious world that surrounds them.

Added a new vaporware grid to the background of both arenas with the option to disable it in settings.

Added a health meter option to customizables where you can switch between the new heart health meter and the old circle one.

Changed the level-up, pause game, and game settings visuals.

Adjusted enemy health scaling across kernel levels from 0.35 to 1.0 to 0.35 to 1.6

Adjusted OSIRIS health scaling across kernel levels from 0.35 to 1.0 to 0.35 to 0.8.

Reduced the harshness of shotgun damage falloff and added a minimum cap of 0.25 damage per pellet.

Fixed secondary visuals potentially being misaligned with the player after dashing quickly.