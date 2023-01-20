Fix visual(achivment counter's, missed symbols for Japanese language, wrong map flowers).
Also fix translation errors in some level's, wrong phrases by heroes etc.
Panty&Demons update for 20 January 2023
Visual fixes
Also fix translation errors in some level's, wrong phrases by heroes etc.
