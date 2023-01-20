 Skip to content

Panty&Demons update for 20 January 2023

Visual fixes

Fix visual(achivment counter's, missed symbols for Japanese language, wrong map flowers).
Also fix translation errors in some level's, wrong phrases by heroes etc.

Changed files in this update

PantyDemonsWindow Depot 1385941
PantyDemonsMac Depot 1385942
PantyDemonsLinux Depot 1385943
