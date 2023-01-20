 Skip to content

Falinere Fantasy Playtest update for 20 January 2023

Update for January 20th

  • add a toggle in settings to remove chat relay on turn change
  • When enemies/bosses kill players, perform similar function to pause the turn change and allow dialogue to play before to pass the turn
  • readjust for healing on Bard, scaling back down slightly
  • on heal to change health tooltip

