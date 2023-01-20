- add a toggle in settings to remove chat relay on turn change
- When enemies/bosses kill players, perform similar function to pause the turn change and allow dialogue to play before to pass the turn
- readjust for healing on Bard, scaling back down slightly
- on heal to change health tooltip
Falinere Fantasy Playtest update for 20 January 2023
Update for January 20th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
