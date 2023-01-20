- Added Status Effect HUD (for cold, wet, VMTL, dirty clothes etc. statuses).
- Tweaks to Marching Mechanics.
- Koikkalainen now runs to TV room if player wants to play cards during freetime when Koikkalainen is not in TV room.
- Military Drill and RK shooting related fixes.
- Reduce stamina when jumping or changing stance.
- Added leaderboards to RK-69 shooting with 10 shots.
- Other minor bug fixes.
Finnish Army Simulator update for 20 January 2023
Update A2023.01.20.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
