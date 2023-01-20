 Skip to content

Finnish Army Simulator update for 20 January 2023

Update A2023.01.20.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10370910 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Status Effect HUD (for cold, wet, VMTL, dirty clothes etc. statuses).
  • Tweaks to Marching Mechanics.
  • Koikkalainen now runs to TV room if player wants to play cards during freetime when Koikkalainen is not in TV room.
  • Military Drill and RK shooting related fixes.
  • Reduce stamina when jumping or changing stance.
  • Added leaderboards to RK-69 shooting with 10 shots.
  • Other minor bug fixes.

