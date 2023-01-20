 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Battle Realms: Zen Edition update for 20 January 2023

Update 1.58.1 - Hotfix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 10370902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed miscellaneous issues caused by Guard order.
  • Applied small adjustments regarding the animation fix to avoid breaking unit animations in campaign cinematics.
  • Fixed some issues with setting rally points on Wolf buildings.
  • Fixed a number of campaign missions revealing units where it shouldn't happen.
  • Made Skirmish game modes prioritize the player profile over the default one.
  • Made snow render in 16:9 aspect ratio.

Changed files in this update

Battle Realms Content Depot 1025601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link