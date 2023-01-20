- Fixed miscellaneous issues caused by Guard order.
- Applied small adjustments regarding the animation fix to avoid breaking unit animations in campaign cinematics.
- Fixed some issues with setting rally points on Wolf buildings.
- Fixed a number of campaign missions revealing units where it shouldn't happen.
- Made Skirmish game modes prioritize the player profile over the default one.
- Made snow render in 16:9 aspect ratio.
Battle Realms: Zen Edition update for 20 January 2023
Update 1.58.1 - Hotfix #1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
