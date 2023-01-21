 Skip to content

Avernus update for 21 January 2023

Map transition quick-fix

Avernus update for 21 January 2023 · Build 10370871

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A minor update to address an issue where the player location was shown incorrectly in some rare cases.

  • Fix to player location issue in Dungeon Map

