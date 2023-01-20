V1.15 - Gamepad Support 100% + QoL improvements

Thank you for your support to help us improving the game!
- We added 100% controller support, from game launch to game end, menus included!
- Smoothed player movement
- Fixed many quirky things
- Fixed some puzzle bugs
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Thank you for your support to help us improving the game!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update