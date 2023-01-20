Spryward Devlog #18

What I've Been Working On :

+Added Fast Tracks a device created by Hogsley the Wizard

Fast Tracks were designed to give cars that were on their last legs or out of fuel a boost to get to where they were initially going. Using a friction discharge Spryward can boost off of these tracks whenever found.



+Added Combo Move Mechanics w/ Score meter

Anytime you are at x2 score or higher while sustaining you unlock extra combat moves that will be listed down below. I'll add more as time goes on. Trying a new way of animation for these attacks, so let me know what you think and if you have any ideas for future combo additions.

+Added always x3 score cheat to the pause menu

+Added Spin Combo Move when x2 score or more and holding LB + RB

+Added Discharge Combo Move when x2 score or more and holding B + Y

+Added Slushy Punch Combo Move when x2 score or more, has slushy active, and holding B + LB

+Added front Jumping animations

+Added front and back idle sprites

+Added alternate spin combo animation for when you have slushy

+Added new Stealth Drone enemy

The stealth drone enemies were created by spoiler and are drones contained in a small box. When in range they activate and expand from the box and are a permenant chase drone. While moving they will seek to be just above the player's head. I hope the light air attacks I added a recently help with making air combat against the drones engaging and not a hassle. Let me know your experience with the air combat.



+Added new Stealth Drone enemy to the training room

+Added Fast Tracks to early levels of the game where appropriate

+Added 200 more points to maintain a x3 score meter value (this should make sustaining easier)