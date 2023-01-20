Balance update

Version 0.650

🎯 [Balance] Procedural item buffs have been slightly reduced.

🎯 [Balance] Aura and condition proc-event buffs have reduced. This applies to both current and new items.

🎯 [Balance] Health of stalking worm-type enemies has been slightly reduced.

🎯 [UI] Cleaned up the HUD tool tip for weapons that have 0 direct damage.

🎯 [Bug fix] Removed an issue that on rare occasion could cause lag spikes when playing a network game.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an incorrectly unlocked door in an Uber Continuum Event.