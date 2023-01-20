 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nienix update for 20 January 2023

Balance update

Share · View all patches · Build 10370736 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.650

🎯 [Balance] Procedural item buffs have been slightly reduced.
🎯 [Balance] Aura and condition proc-event buffs have reduced. This applies to both current and new items.
🎯 [Balance] Health of stalking worm-type enemies has been slightly reduced.
🎯 [UI] Cleaned up the HUD tool tip for weapons that have 0 direct damage.
🎯 [Bug fix] Removed an issue that on rare occasion could cause lag spikes when playing a network game.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an incorrectly unlocked door in an Uber Continuum Event.

Changed files in this update

Nienix Content Depot 1332761
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot Linux Depot 1332762
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot MacOS Depot 1332763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link