 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isla Sinaloa update for 20 January 2023

Notes for update

Share · View all patches · Build 10370673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added 2 new difficult puzzles games, Kakuro and Mathdoku in the back garden room.
Added in 4 new memory card games for younger players: Match'Em Up Flowers (garden entrance), Match'Em Up Marine Life (aquarium to right of entrance), Match'Em Up Insects (insect room to left of entrance), Match'Em Up Dinosaurs (museum fossil room).
Added "Show Restart Ticket" to Settings app. This must be turned on before ticket will show in Roon Interactive. This is to make it a step harder and avoid accidental restarts.
Added copy/paste and Save As support in the pattern designer.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099012
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link