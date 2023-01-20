Notes for update

Added 2 new difficult puzzles games, Kakuro and Mathdoku in the back garden room.

Added in 4 new memory card games for younger players: Match'Em Up Flowers (garden entrance), Match'Em Up Marine Life (aquarium to right of entrance), Match'Em Up Insects (insect room to left of entrance), Match'Em Up Dinosaurs (museum fossil room).

Added "Show Restart Ticket" to Settings app. This must be turned on before ticket will show in Roon Interactive. This is to make it a step harder and avoid accidental restarts.

Added copy/paste and Save As support in the pattern designer.