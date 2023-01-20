Weekly Update + Important Information - V.0.2.16

Hello there everyone , we believe that wiping the officials servers is the best course of action for both players and our dev team. It has been three months since the last wipe and many things have changed.

The official servers seem to be running in a low capacity and performance. This is compared to private servers and our test servers which are running well with KoA.

We would like to match that experience for new players, but also allow veteran players a lag free server. With that being said certain things require us to wipe to implement them as well;

-Character customization (Body Size, Beard Colors, Hair Colors).

-New foliage with extra resources.

-New world bridges.

-New Cave's (PvP) & Small villages to build in (RP).

-Fixing of floating island loot & shrines .

-New player based skills.

-One tool to rule them all (Hatchet + Pick + Hammer + Torch).

-More Server admin tools (Give owners the ability to kick , ban , etc).

Depending on how fast we implement and test these new changes the wipe would occur within 2 weeks.

-Added a loading bar for when game first starts up so players aren't confused if its a screenshot slide show or a game.

-Added guild/group permission to sign labels.

-Added ability to save where your camera was so you don't have to constantly zoom in or out when logging in.

-Added character height/body size scaler in character customization.

-Added UI sliders to CO-OP and single player games to adjust game settings (XPRate,HarvestRate,etc).

-Added elemental projectiles to elementals on the floating islands.

-Added spiders on floating islands to have a special attack.

-Added projectiles to scorpions on floating island.

-Added projectile attack to the treants on the floating island.

-Added projectile attack to the mushrooms on the floating island.

-Added new sanctum portal system to game. In your faction city find a large book to enter the sanctum the human is where the king is , dryad is in middle of market , and savage by the alchemist.

-Changed game to not be compressed anymore for faster loading times on older PC's and PC's that aren't using an SSD. Will now use more space on your disk.

-Changed faction portal area's from having rocks to having a nice looking teleporting platform.

-Disabled the farm animal spawn buildings(Could be causing server issues due to the spawner inside).

-Fixed disassembler having wrong description again hehe.

-Fixed goblin trader giving large amount of XP on death.

-Fixed sign issues (Maybe)

-Fixed a number of abilities not working as intended due to replication issues.

-Fixed an issue where a player could equip max gear without meeting the level requirement.

-Fixed XP having decimals and looking like larger numbers then they were.

-Fixed camera going through object when it was zoomed out.

-Fixed fireball sounds across the map.

-Fixed T5 meteor ability for summoning having wrong icon.

-Fixed some customization errors found in server log.

-Fixed UI scaler setting not working in game.

-Fixed some save issues.

-Fixed Unique Hammer T2 having an effect that clouds the screen.

-Fixed issues with reaper scythe not scaling past T1

-Fixed sand elementals not attacking.

-Fixed friendly Fire on Mobs projectiles.

-Fixed NPCs of same faction fighting themselves.

-Fixed lighting elementals not attacking.

-Fixed ability for players to exploit game by entering a negative number in trader menu and crafting menu. It now forces the number to be 1 or greater.

-Fixed G key not always putting summons back to player.

-Updated main menu texture to match middle zone.

-Removed portal in center to access floating island and instead is entered through the sanctum.

-Tweaked reaper scythe projectile to resemble a soul.

-Tweaked trees to be climbable.

-Tweaked rocks to be climbable.

-Tweaked wings to be 10% smaller got feedback they may be too large now.

-Tweaked starting summons to be 30% better.

-Tweaked save load system to try and allow for DLC's to save and load.(Maybe)

-Tweaked armor scrap stack size from 20 to 50.

-Tweaked all Floating Island dungeon bosses to have special attacks from their lower counterparts.

-Tweaked current paths to look less bland.

-Tweaked hidden veggie level to be easier to find ?? With new sanctum and veggie level there is two different locations to warp to in each faction.

-Worked with GPortal to add missing settings for private server hosters.