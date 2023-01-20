 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SailSim update for 20 January 2023

Fixes and cosmetics

Share · View all patches · Build 10370535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Am preparing for more adventures and challenges so had to update few things, add a compass, review the user interface and fix some issues which were pointed out by some users.

Thank you once again for all your support. More to come soon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2004651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link