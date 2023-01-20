Truck World: Driving School - update 1.1

Hello everyone!

Thanks to everyone who has taken an interest in Truck World: Driving School! We hope you enjoyed the game and had a great time playing it.

However, we are aware that you have encountered a number of problems with many aspects of the game. We are working hard to resolve them all as quickly as possible. Today's update, combined with several smaller ones, should ensure that most of the problematic bugs have been fixed! We have also made a few additional changes based on your suggestions, such as improving the quality of the mirrors and adjusting the FOV!

We hope that anyone who has had problems with the game so far will give it another try and give us another chance!

List of changes in the latest release: