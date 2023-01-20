Alpha 0.43 - Rock Units

Share · View all patches · Build 10370486 · Last edited 20 January 2023 – 22:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Added 4 new Rock Units. Powerups have not been added for them yet - future plans to rework how the powerup system works.

Rock Unit: Bearox. Melee unit that debuffs enemies with a debilitating roar and sharp claws. Reduces enemy damage by 50% for 5 seconds with 15 second cooldown.

Passive: Hardened - takes 3 reduced damage on hits and reflects 3 damage back to attacker.

Rock Unit: Scorpion. Ranged unit that has a chance on hit of paralyzing enemy.

Passive: Hardened - takes 3 reduced damage on hits and reflects 3 damage back to attacker.

Rock Unit: Quicksand Trap. Slows enemy movement by 70% for 3.5 seconds and does light AOE damage when triggered.

Rock Unit: Rock Golem. Deals heavy damage with slow attack speed.

Passive: Hardened - takes 3 reduced damage on hits and reflects 3 damage back to attacker.

Added "Tree Character" choice at game start that affects beginning resources and perks

Tree of Life

Tree of Water

Tree of Rock

Added Camera Rotation - press Tab to rotate 90 degrees

Changed Brambles attack pattern. No longer does reflected damage. Now does light aoe damage to enemies in short range of it.

Visuals:

Added visual indicators to attack range of units (when placing down new units and hovering over attack range stat)

Added N, W, S , E direction indicators to minimap

Added improved enemy spawn indicators on wave start by default.

Improved visuals for treasure chests

Bugs:

Fixed a couple bugs related to building units in unintended locations

Fixed Obelisk of Malediction focus title text

Fixed small spelling mistake with Obelisk of Trade