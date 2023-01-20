 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wild Growth TD Playtest update for 20 January 2023

Alpha 0.43 - Rock Units

Share · View all patches · Build 10370486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added 4 new Rock Units. Powerups have not been added for them yet - future plans to rework how the powerup system works.

Rock Unit: Bearox. Melee unit that debuffs enemies with a debilitating roar and sharp claws. Reduces enemy damage by 50% for 5 seconds with 15 second cooldown.
Passive: Hardened - takes 3 reduced damage on hits and reflects 3 damage back to attacker.

Rock Unit: Scorpion. Ranged unit that has a chance on hit of paralyzing enemy.
Passive: Hardened - takes 3 reduced damage on hits and reflects 3 damage back to attacker.

Rock Unit: Quicksand Trap. Slows enemy movement by 70% for 3.5 seconds and does light AOE damage when triggered.

Rock Unit: Rock Golem. Deals heavy damage with slow attack speed.
Passive: Hardened - takes 3 reduced damage on hits and reflects 3 damage back to attacker.

Added "Tree Character" choice at game start that affects beginning resources and perks

  • Tree of Life
  • Tree of Water
  • Tree of Rock

Added Camera Rotation - press Tab to rotate 90 degrees

Changed Brambles attack pattern. No longer does reflected damage. Now does light aoe damage to enemies in short range of it.

Visuals:
Added visual indicators to attack range of units (when placing down new units and hovering over attack range stat)
Added N, W, S , E direction indicators to minimap
Added improved enemy spawn indicators on wave start by default.
Improved visuals for treasure chests

Bugs:
Fixed a couple bugs related to building units in unintended locations
Fixed Obelisk of Malediction focus title text
Fixed small spelling mistake with Obelisk of Trade

Changed files in this update

Depot 2237541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link