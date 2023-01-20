Alpha 0.43 - Rock Units

Added 4 new Rock Units. Powerups have not been added for them yet - future plans to rework how the powerup system works.
Rock Unit: Bearox. Melee unit that debuffs enemies with a debilitating roar and sharp claws. Reduces enemy damage by 50% for 5 seconds with 15 second cooldown.
Passive: Hardened - takes 3 reduced damage on hits and reflects 3 damage back to attacker.
Rock Unit: Scorpion. Ranged unit that has a chance on hit of paralyzing enemy.
Passive: Hardened - takes 3 reduced damage on hits and reflects 3 damage back to attacker.
Rock Unit: Quicksand Trap. Slows enemy movement by 70% for 3.5 seconds and does light AOE damage when triggered.
Rock Unit: Rock Golem. Deals heavy damage with slow attack speed.
Passive: Hardened - takes 3 reduced damage on hits and reflects 3 damage back to attacker.
Added "Tree Character" choice at game start that affects beginning resources and perks
- Tree of Life
- Tree of Water
- Tree of Rock
Added Camera Rotation - press Tab to rotate 90 degrees
Changed Brambles attack pattern. No longer does reflected damage. Now does light aoe damage to enemies in short range of it.
Visuals:
Added visual indicators to attack range of units (when placing down new units and hovering over attack range stat)
Added N, W, S , E direction indicators to minimap
Added improved enemy spawn indicators on wave start by default.
Improved visuals for treasure chests
Bugs:
Fixed a couple bugs related to building units in unintended locations
Fixed Obelisk of Malediction focus title text
Fixed small spelling mistake with Obelisk of Trade
