Train Operator 377 update for 20 January 2023

Update to Version 1.005.

Update to Version 1.005.

Build 10370379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor update, addressing the following;

Cab lighting has been updated with less flicker.

The wind / breeze system has been improved.

The timetables are now a bit less generous.

Various bugs and graphical issues have been fixed.

