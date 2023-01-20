Golfie 1.0.4 - A few bug fixes

This patch fixes a few bugs reported by the community. Thanks for playing, and thanks for helping us improve the game!
What's New:
- Fixed an issue where Sticky Paste could stay active, even after the card is disposed.
- Fixed broken Dungeon room that had wrong moving platforms - causing death loops and otherwise buggy physics
- Fixed issues with the game changing screen resolution to the displays current resolution automatically
- Fixed Camera Pan Speed setting sometimes resetting between levels
