 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Golfie update for 20 January 2023

Golfie 1.0.4 - A few bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10370305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a few bugs reported by the community. Thanks for playing, and thanks for helping us improve the game!

What's New:

  • Fixed an issue where Sticky Paste could stay active, even after the card is disposed.
  • Fixed broken Dungeon room that had wrong moving platforms - causing death loops and otherwise buggy physics
  • Fixed issues with the game changing screen resolution to the displays current resolution automatically
  • Fixed Camera Pan Speed setting sometimes resetting between levels

Changed files in this update

Golfie Content Depot 1579021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link