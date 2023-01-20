 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brigand: Oaxaca update for 20 January 2023

Version 11.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10370268 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's a very special fuck you to Philosophy of Game :)

-Fixed bug where you can save Junebug in Pochutla apartments.
-Fixed bug where you can kill McVannon in the Beneath the Ruins map.

Here's two middle fingers, buddy. Sit and spin.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cdUI8PTfMyI

Changed files in this update

Brigand: Oaxaca Depot 652411
  • Loading history…
Brigand: Nightmare (1667070) Depot Depot 1667070
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link