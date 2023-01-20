 Skip to content

Hen in the Foxhouse update for 20 January 2023

Hen in the Foxhouse 2.1.1 tweak

Share · View all patches · Build 10370215 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After adding the Easy Mode I thought people wouldn't have any more difficulty with the game, but I was wrong. To ensure I never need to add an easier mode again, I have replaced Easy Mode with an input field where you can set the health points yourself on the main menu. All the way up to 99. Have fun!

