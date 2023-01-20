After adding the Easy Mode I thought people wouldn't have any more difficulty with the game, but I was wrong. To ensure I never need to add an easier mode again, I have replaced Easy Mode with an input field where you can set the health points yourself on the main menu. All the way up to 99. Have fun!
Hen in the Foxhouse update for 20 January 2023
Hen in the Foxhouse 2.1.1 tweak
Patchnotes via Steam Community
