Developer Update #1

Greetings, and welcome to our first developer update!

Things have been pretty quiet around here, since our first release, due to most of us being preoccupied with coursework. However, we have been making small fixes and updates to the game.

One of the main issues was interacting with items and the inventory not working as intended, so hopefully, this has now been fixed.

Production has also started on recreating a new version of the Hospital level; it is still in its early stages but is making great progress.

We hope to provide more developer updates later on in the year to give you the best gameplay we possibly can!