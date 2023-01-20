 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 20 January 2023

Free Content Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10369951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Progress Tracker

  • Added a new Progress tracker, where you can view your completion rates on every pinball table & arcade game.
  • Labeled as Witch Trials in the Extras menu.
  • Achievement added for viewing it for the first time.

New Voice Lines

  • The Devious Donna/Witch Announcer has received 4 new voice lines.

New Ball

  • Play as the ship from Missile Blocker.
  • Unlocked by beating the second target score in Missile Blocker.

Misc. & Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug with raceway audio not triggering in some situations.
  • Cleaned up Pause menu UI.

Sand Sanctuary

  • Increased strength of tornado bumpers.
  • Lowered volume on torches.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Changed files in this update

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic Content Depot 1807691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link