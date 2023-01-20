Free Content Update!

Progress Tracker
- Added a new Progress tracker, where you can view your completion rates on every pinball table & arcade game.
- Labeled as Witch Trials in the Extras menu.
- Achievement added for viewing it for the first time.
New Voice Lines
- The Devious Donna/Witch Announcer has received 4 new voice lines.
New Ball
- Play as the ship from Missile Blocker.
- Unlocked by beating the second target score in Missile Blocker.
Misc. & Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug with raceway audio not triggering in some situations.
- Cleaned up Pause menu UI.
Sand Sanctuary
- Increased strength of tornado bumpers.
- Lowered volume on torches.
Survey
Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Changed files in this update