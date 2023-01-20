tl;dr; Reworked setting screen, new abilities, new relics, bug fixes, and performance improvements

0.6.5.2 Live Now

I feel comfortable with the 0.6.5.2 build after a week of beta testing on the new beta branch. Thank you to any played on the beta branch. I will put out a new branch for 0.6.6.0 once it is ready (TBD). My plans for the next patch is to add in a few new characters, controller mapping and keybinding, and hopefully a few new relics. I'm feeling recharged and ready to keep working on Chess Survivors, and can't wait to add more content and features.

Note: I have removed the "Kill 5000 Normal Enemies" and "Kill 1000 Elite Enemies" achievements as they were simple not fun. I will be adding more achievements in future patches.

Patch Notes 0.6.5.2

Made the following settings local (warning this will cause old values to be defaulted): Enable YoYo Sounds, Enable Xp Sounds, Enable Melee Sounds ,Enable Melee Sound , Enable Fast Loot Screens, Enable Damage Text, Enable Damage Vignette Red Color, and Enable Vignette Pulsing.

Added a new stetting to shuffle the music

Fixed a bug where the menu music was not starting when navigating from certain Menu buttons

Fixed a bug where certain on/off modifier were not displaying the correct info

Patch Notes 0.6.5.1

Along with all the changes from 0.6.5.0, I have also included some accessibility settings, a rework of the settings screen, performance fixes, and bug fixes. I will also be removing the Enemy Killed and Elite Enemy Killed achievements so those will no long work on 0.6.5.1.

Setting

Reworked the setting screen to have 3 new tabs General Sound Accessibility

Added a setting to Enable/Disable Damage Text

Added a setting to Enable/Disable the Damage Vignette Red Color

Added a setting to Enable/Disable the Vignette Pulsing

Process Improvements and Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that was causing an excessive amount of particles to spawn

Reworked the Game Over code to ideally fix the crashing issue

0.6.5.0 Patch Notes

tl;dr; New ability called Nightmare, combined the Tic ability and the Tac ability to be Tic-Tac-Toe

New Ability

Added a new ability called Nightmare. This was another great idea from one of you players. This ability is themed around dealing damage to specific nearby tiles. My hope is that this will reward careful movement to deal large burst of damage to a targeted location.

Added “Nightmare” to the base ability loot pool.

Nightmare’s description: “Automatically target nearby tiles based on normal knight movement patterns. On cooldown, spawn projectiles on the targeted tiles dealing damage to any enemies on those tiles. The targets will then be rotated clockwise.”

Reworked Ability

The Tic ability and Tac ability are boring. I had originally created these hoping to add a hidden interaction “Toe” which would trigger if you got both abilities (get it Tic-Tac-Toe). I think this is still a great idea, but that doesn’t solve the core issue here, Tic and Tac are just too close to the same ability. My design goal for abilities is for them to feel unique or at provide meaningful tradeoffs for early power vs risky late game scaling. So my solution is to combine Tic and Tac to be one new ability called “Tic-Tac-Toe”. The feels way more thematic and makes the ability stand out on it’s own. Previously Tic and Tac felt like nice to have’s but never part of the core build.

Remove Tic from the ability loot pool

Remove Tac from the ability loot pool

Added Tic-Tac-Toe to the ability loot pool.

Tic-Tac-Toe’s Description: “Fire a burst of projectiles around the player for 3 turns in a row. First burst is X’s in the diagonal directions. Second burst is O’s in the cardinal directions. Final burst is both X’s and O’s. Number of Projectile modifiers have no effect.”

New Relics

In a future patch I plan to do a massive update to the relics system. But I had a nice request from one of you beautiful players to add these two relics and it wasn’t to hard so here you go. Go find out what they do. :)

Added “Gift to Plebs” to the base relic loot pool

Added “Gift to Protectors” to the base relic loot pool

Bug fixes:

I’m sure there were some bugs fixed, but I can’t remember them.