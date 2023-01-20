 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 20 January 2023

Patch 32

Share · View all patches · Build 10369927 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Upgrade: Starting dagger/wand upgrade now has been combined into 1 upgrade, with 4 upgrade levels.
  • New Upgrade: Stats now can be upgraded 10 times.
  • New Blessing: Fast Poison.
  • New Blessing: Bleed Damage.
  • New Blessing: Burn Damage.
  • New Blessing: Darkness Damage.
  • New Blessing: Choke Damage.
  • New Blessing: Freeze Longer.
  • New Blessing: Shock Longer.
  • New Feature: Basic player stats are now tracked and are shown in the main hub at grave site.
  • New Art: Added new Art for Thief Set. "Red Rogue Set" re-named to "Thief Set".
  • Balance: Zokers beard elemental damage increased from 10% to 15%.
  • Balance: Fungi Obsession drops extra 5 fungi instead of 3 after every fight.
  • Balance: Poison wand attack physical damage increased from 13-14 to 15-16.
  • Balance: Light Sword attack light damage increased from 10-12 to 12-13.
  • Balance: Light Sword and Death sword cutscene removed. Light sword and death sword can now drop from enemies (lower chance drop). Light sword and death sword can now appear in the shop.
  • Balance: Burn status effect Change from (4 damage every 0.5sec for 4.5sec) to (5 damage ever 0.5sec for 4sec)
  • Balance: Darkness now deals 7% of enemies current health as damage instead of 8%.
  • Balance: Choke status effect now deals 10 wind damage instead of 20.
  • Bug Fix: Crash no longer happens when gorillas projectiles are still alive when gorilla is destroyed from the scene.
  • Bug Fix: Player no longer will get stuck inside the ground and not be able to move.
  • Bug Fix: During blessing choice, 2 attack speed blessings no longer can be chosen at the same time.
  • Bug Fix: Poison sword skill works again. Skill is still a work in progress.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a bug where save and quit during the death animation would clear your save data.
  • Bug Fix: If you press refresh stock with the controller, and can't afford anything in the shop. It correctly auto-selects the End button.
  • Bug Fix: Attack speed blessing now can appear in the shop.
  • Improvement: Wind wand particle effect is not layered correctly if worn on the left hand.
  • Improvement: Death wand particle effect is not layered correctly if worn on the left hand.
  • Improvement: You can no longer pause while the player is in a death state.
  • Improvement: Re-named "Red Rogue Set +1" to "Rogue Set".
  • Improvement: Re-named Ice sword re-named to Frost Sword.
  • Improvement: Moved the stats upgrade into its own page in the upgrade menu.
  • Improvement: Changed "Special" to "Map" upgrade menu name.
  • Improvement: Re-named "luck" to "speech" upgrade.
  • Improvement: Improved wind wand skill icon.
  • Sound: Added a lot of gorilla voice sound effects.
  • Sound: Added parry sound effect.
  • Sound: Added spike shield skill sound.
  • Sound: New Death and respawn sounds.
  • Sound: Map UI button press on fight plays different sound.
  • Sound: Lightning weapon ambience loop fixed.
  • Sound: Tweaked background ambience ducking.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103581
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103582
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103583
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link