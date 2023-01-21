 Skip to content

HyperLeague Heroes update for 21 January 2023

Version 2.8

· Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-HP cap raised from 999M to 999B
-Attack cap raised from 999M to 999B
-Level cap raised from 40k to 100k (rebirth still 40k)
-Max recruiting level raised from 30k to 90k
-Max enemy exp yield raised from 1M to 100B

