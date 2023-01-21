-HP cap raised from 999M to 999B
-Attack cap raised from 999M to 999B
-Level cap raised from 40k to 100k (rebirth still 40k)
-Max recruiting level raised from 30k to 90k
-Max enemy exp yield raised from 1M to 100B
HyperLeague Heroes update for 21 January 2023
Version 2.8
