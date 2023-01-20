 Skip to content

Ocean Punk update for 20 January 2023

"Build planning" must have!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update optimizes some of the underlying task logic, which may cause unexpected bugs, but it also brings better operational support.

  • Improved behavior error wait mechanism (improved build planning, i.e., fixed auto-cancel exceptions during build)

  • Added tutorial to continue playing

  • Added "Reset" button in character panel (manually return to origin when character is stuck)

  • Repair task creation suddenly all cannot execute exception

  • Modified seedling collisions on some land trees

