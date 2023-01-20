Hello everyone! Here is the latest version of KotC 2. It's a small update.
Please don't hesitate to email me at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com if you find any more bugs and annoyances. A saved game may be very helpful, too. Thank you!!
List of changes in Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.56
- When mousing over the name of a party member in the top-right corner of the main view, the tooltip will now indicate the character's level and negative conditions, and it will tell you if the character is suffering from ability damage, ability drain or level drain. This new feature is intended to facilitate healing after combat.
- Fixed a bug with the Aura of Dread special ability of Death Knights, and the Paladin feat Blessed Aura of Courage. The game was giving a negative value to the radius of the Aura of Dread ability. Thank you so much Christopher for letting me know about this bug and for the suggestion to facilitate after-combat healing!
- Fixed a bug with the Decerebrated condition not being processed as Helpless and not reducing a character's Strength and Dexterity to zero.
- Fixed a bug with the modifier lists for Strength and Dexterity when a character is Helpless or Pinned. Also fixed the modifier lists for Intelligence and Charisma when a character is Feebleminded. Corrected the help entry for the condition Feebleminded to mention that it also affects Charisma. Also corrected the description of the spell Feeblemind.
- In Augury of Chaos, given the spell Boulder Strike to 20 Druids and Storm Warriors who are able to cast it. Also given the feat Aura of Terror to 13 Death Knights that have at least six class levels.
- Added some code to accelerate gameplay in combat.
