v1.3.0 - Type Through Errors!

Added the option to type through errors. This is not default. You will need to toggle this in order for it to be active.

Players will not be able to win if they have not fixed their typos.

With this setting enabled, the prompt will display the incorrect characters you've typed and allow you to backspace them until you return to the character you're supposed to type.

You can change this setting at any time in the Main Menu under Options -> Settings -> Type Through Errors.