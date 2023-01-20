 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TypeOut update for 20 January 2023

v1.3.0 - Type Through Errors!

Share · View all patches · Build 10369805 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the option to type through errors. This is not default. You will need to toggle this in order for it to be active.

Players will not be able to win if they have not fixed their typos.

With this setting enabled, the prompt will display the incorrect characters you've typed and allow you to backspace them until you return to the character you're supposed to type.

You can change this setting at any time in the Main Menu under Options -> Settings -> Type Through Errors.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1802272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link