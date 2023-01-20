Patch 1.0.10

Changes:
- Altered the ending cutscene.
- Added additional clues for the attic puzzle to make it more clear.
- Attic puzzle on hard has a little more time to solve.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the red room puzzle pillars from being spammed to open the door.
