Confabulation update for 20 January 2023

Patch 1.0.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Altered the ending cutscene.
  • Added additional clues for the attic puzzle to make it more clear.
  • Attic puzzle on hard has a little more time to solve.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the red room puzzle pillars from being spammed to open the door.

