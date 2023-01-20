Patch 0.5.2

Hi guys! The first week after the release in Early Access was really intense. Thanks a lot for all the support and feedback, we could already learn a lot. In this update we mainly made some balancing and QOL changes.

You can stay tuned, for the next weeks we are already working on the new weapon upgrades, powerful improvements that will help you to squash even more aliens! Stay safe!

Changelog

Changes

Updated result screen to display more stats

Previously selected agents, ultimates & gamemodes now persist across play sessions

Increased effect of Collector skill from 25/50% to 50/100%.

Increased effect of Armor module from 3% to 6% per level.

Increased effect of Armor skill from 3/6% to 6/12% per level.

Increased the detect range of Kamikaze enemies.

Increased cooldown of Berserker’s first special attack.

Increased value of Aether capsules from 5 to 10.

Subwaves increases over time.

Bugfixes