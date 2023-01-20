 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Amok Runner update for 20 January 2023

January 20, 2023 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10369710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 'Till Death' mode.
  • Added two separate leaderboards based on speedrun rankings and 'Till Death' mode scores.
  • Improved gameplay.
  • Fixed several bugs.
  • Optimization improvements

New side missions will be added soon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2077654
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link