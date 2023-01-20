January 20, 2023 Update Notes

- Added 'Till Death' mode.
- Added two separate leaderboards based on speedrun rankings and 'Till Death' mode scores.
- Improved gameplay.
- Fixed several bugs.
- Optimization improvements
New side missions will be added soon.
