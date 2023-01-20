 Skip to content

ENDLESS™ Dungeon ‘Final Rodeo’ OpenDev update for 20 January 2023

Final Rodeo - 0.11.7095

Share · View all patches · Build 10369676 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HOTFIXES

  • Fixed an issue where the "Harvey Headbanger" cocktail causes several issues.
  • Fixed an issue where chests don't drop any loot in multiplayer sessions.
  • Fixed an issue where medkits cannot be bought in multiplayer sessions.

