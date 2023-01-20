Final Rodeo - 0.11.7095

HOTFIXES
- Fixed an issue where the "Harvey Headbanger" cocktail causes several issues.
- Fixed an issue where chests don't drop any loot in multiplayer sessions.
- Fixed an issue where medkits cannot be bought in multiplayer sessions.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
HOTFIXES
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update