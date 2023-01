Share · View all patches · Build 10369603 · Last edited 20 January 2023 – 19:19:28 UTC by Wendy

Hello adventurers! I bring you good news.

New mercenary clasess are nearly ready to be implemented in the game.

Also in the next months more dungeons, items, a new male class and more surprises will be adedd to the game.

·Holiday event bonuses are over.

·New easter eggs for you to find in the world.

·Bug fixes and corrections has been made in this new patch.