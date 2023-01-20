Hotfix | Early Access, Patch 0.5.29.8

Hello everyone! Since the last update (v0.5.29), the game is a lot more stable and nicer to play, however, some System Changes created some unexpected bugs that are fixed in this version.

This version is the beggining of the construction of this amazing world that we are trying to build. Expect great changes and additions for the upcoming patches.

Stay safe and have fun!

Here are the changes:

Interface Changes

Added Icons to the Quest List that when clicked open the Quest Information on the Journal.

Fixed some ponctuation and lower/upper case errors on some texts.

Bugfixes