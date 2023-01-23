Update 0.7.06

Changes
- The mayor decided to verify how the heck can Kasimir earn faster than him. He discovered many irregularities and introduced a new order.
- Animals have discovered how tasty vegetables straight from the garden are. Keep animals away from your crops!
- Kasimir learned how to plow without cutting the grass first. The work progresses slower, but if a man is persistent, he will plow even the most overgrown fields.
- The grass visibility in March was increased which makes working the fields easier after the winter.
- Kasimir learned how to fast travel while controlling a plow and under other circumstances he tought were impossible (like towing a treelog with a horse for example).
- Kasimir discovered how to disassemble the old woodshed by the house (just like any other structure he built himself).
- Kasimir learned how to setup a woodworking station in the sheds he built.
- Kasimir learned how to use a string to change stacks of hay or straw into handy cubes. Ask Johnny or Steven.
- Kasimir can now grow mushrooms in his sheds. All you need is setup a proper station and supply some manure regularly.
- You can no longer take of the meals off the stove before they are finished which led to disappearance of both ingredients and the meals.
- Tractor accidents don't always require a replacement part now, but have a wrench on you just in case.
- State Agricultural Farm found out tobacco is a worthwhile resource.
- The threshing machine became more efficient and the cutter produced more logical amounts of fodder based on the ingredients it was given.
- We managed to make our game a little slimmer. It's less of a resource hog now, loading times are noticably shorter and memory usage is lower reducing the chance of crashing to desktop.
Changed files in this update