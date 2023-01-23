 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 23 January 2023

Update 0.7.06

Share · View all patches · Build 10369439

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • The mayor decided to verify how the heck can Kasimir earn faster than him. He discovered many irregularities and introduced a new order.
  • Animals have discovered how tasty vegetables straight from the garden are. Keep animals away from your crops!
  • Kasimir learned how to plow without cutting the grass first. The work progresses slower, but if a man is persistent, he will plow even the most overgrown fields.
  • The grass visibility in March was increased which makes working the fields easier after the winter.
  • Kasimir learned how to fast travel while controlling a plow and under other circumstances he tought were impossible (like towing a treelog with a horse for example).
  • Kasimir discovered how to disassemble the old woodshed by the house (just like any other structure he built himself).
  • Kasimir learned how to setup a woodworking station in the sheds he built.
  • Kasimir learned how to use a string to change stacks of hay or straw into handy cubes. Ask Johnny or Steven.
  • Kasimir can now grow mushrooms in his sheds. All you need is setup a proper station and supply some manure regularly.
  • You can no longer take of the meals off the stove before they are finished which led to disappearance of both ingredients and the meals.
  • Tractor accidents don't always require a replacement part now, but have a wrench on you just in case.
  • State Agricultural Farm found out tobacco is a worthwhile resource.
  • The threshing machine became more efficient and the cutter produced more logical amounts of fodder based on the ingredients it was given.
  • We managed to make our game a little slimmer. It's less of a resource hog now, loading times are noticably shorter and memory usage is lower reducing the chance of crashing to desktop.

