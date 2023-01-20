Update: 20th January 2023

GENERAL
Crashes
- This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.
Battle Pass
- Improved navigation of Battle Pass including fixes for some Players experiencing freezing.
- Introduced a new feature to highlight any unspent Battle Pass tokens.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that caused multiple speaker names to persist on screen when four or more players were talking in chat.
- Fixed an issue that caused a visual error with the Combat Knife in the Armory.
- Fixed an issue with directional navigation for progression in Gunsmith.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to move the text on Attachments in Gunsmith.
- Fixed some issues that could cause menus to close out unexpectedly.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Player’s screen to turn black when exiting the Firing Range.
- Fixed an issue that caused previewing a desired Bundle in the Store to show incorrect content.
- Fixed a visual issue causing rainbow colors when navigating between menus quickly.
- Fixed a UI issue that showed all Operators using the same execution.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the Player's screen to turn black while navigating the Store.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the Store Bundle purchase cinematic to replay multiple times.
- Fixed an issue that would display the “Toronto Ultra” Bundle after a purchase despite purchasing a different Bundle.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused melee kills not to track.
- Fixed an issue with tracking distance of Longshot Challenges when opponents were using Last Stand Perk.
WARZONE 2.0
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented match wins from counting towards Calling Card Challenges.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to earn XP when damaged by their own Suppression Mine.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to maintain the effects of Dead Silence or Battle Rage by purchasing a new Field Upgrade while another was already active.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to gain XP when using a Stim in the Gas.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze and disconnect a Player, or cause loss of functionality, after interacting with a Loadout Crate.
DMZ
- Addressed a number of issues impacting functionality and flow of equipping, swapping and previewing Insured Slot Weapons.
- Fixed an issue where opening a medium or large Backpack’s Weapon slot initially blocks scrolling back down to the main Loadout items.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to duplicate items.
- Fixed an issue causing party members to appear as “Not Ready” while preparing for a match.
- Fixed a bug where items from a Player’s Backpack would show up in a Dead Drop.
- Fixed an issue where hovering over a locked Contraband gun does not update the Weapon information in the UI preview.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to persist beyond the intended match end time.
- Fixed a bug that allowed two Players to get items from the same Supply Drop at the same time.
RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED
GLOBAL
- Fixed an issue where pressing down on the scoreboard moves the cursor by two.
- Addressed an exploit allowing blocked attachments to be equipped.
- Fixed a UI bug in the Store that caused Free Bundle tags to stay on screen across other items.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when leaving the Firing Range with a secondary weapon equipped.
- Fixed an issue where some players did not receive the Anime Enjoyer sticker after purchasing the Notice Me 1.0 bundle.
MULTIPLAYER
- Fixed an exploit allowing access to non-Core MP maps in a Private Match.
DMZ
- Fixed a bug where weapons that had a receiver manually changed in Gunsmith could not be equipped in DMZ.
Changed depots in rmg_builder branch