[NEWS] 2.0.1 patch release available!

New features:
- Default collisions added to characters of default project Full screen switch after pressing F4 or alt/shift + enter Limit game to 60
Fixes:
- Windows only dialog box for objects going offscreen sometimes Mac OS export game not running Command change battler graphics may crash in troop reaction Objects transformations not always working properly Skills effects not all executed if battle ends after an effect Menu to select an ally to heal: wrong arrow position Shop can equip not possible to equip weapons or armors Autotiles not animated anymore after a battle Error sometimes popping if using climbing Ingame error if missing an attack Experience when victory not always correct if level up Low characters on low FPS Incompatible saves for projects before 2.0.0
Changed files in this update